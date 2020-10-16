Snodgrass
Photo courtesy of Bob Kroeger

Jerry Snodgrass, past commissioner of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, formerly a teacher and coach in Defiance and retired teacher, coach and athletic director at Findlay, was honored during a recent Findlay City Council meeting. Findlay City Council issued a proclamation honoring Snodgrass for his retirement from a 40-year career in education. He also was recognized by local VFW representatives for his steadfast support of veterans, service members, students and athletes. Pictured, from left, are: Christina Muryn, Findlay mayor; David Rhosed, VFW District 1 commander and commander of Findlay Post 5645; James Hordinski, senior vice commander of VFW Department of Ohio; Bob Kroeger, national deputy chief of staff VFW; Snodgrass; State Sen. Robert McColley, Napoleon; and State Rep. Jon Cross, Kenton.

