Jerry Snodgrass, past commissioner of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, formerly a teacher and coach in Defiance and retired teacher, coach and athletic director at Findlay, was honored during a recent Findlay City Council meeting. Findlay City Council issued a proclamation honoring Snodgrass for his retirement from a 40-year career in education. He also was recognized by local VFW representatives for his steadfast support of veterans, service members, students and athletes. Pictured, from left, are: Christina Muryn, Findlay mayor; David Rhosed, VFW District 1 commander and commander of Findlay Post 5645; James Hordinski, senior vice commander of VFW Department of Ohio; Bob Kroeger, national deputy chief of staff VFW; Snodgrass; State Sen. Robert McColley, Napoleon; and State Rep. Jon Cross, Kenton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.