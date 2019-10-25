The American Red Cross, Keller Logistics and Jewell Fire Department hosted a smoke alarm installation on Saturday. Pictured are Keller employees and West Central Ohio Red Cross members volunteering to inspect, install and/or replace smoke alarms throughout Jewell. Volunteers included, in front, from left: Lindsey Keller, Katie Weber, Beth Woodbury and Sheila Cook. Row two, from left: Catherine Reed, Russ Doseck, Emily Woodbury, Carrie Kent and Tom Cook. And in back, from left: Bill Cook, Hayden Doehrmann, Gregg Spry, Todd Kent and Adam Shafer. Anyone with questions regarding the program or their smoke alarms is encouraged to call the American Red Cross at 419-227-5121.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.