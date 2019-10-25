Smoke alarms
Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

The American Red Cross, Keller Logistics and Jewell Fire Department hosted a smoke alarm installation on Saturday. Pictured are Keller employees and West Central Ohio Red Cross members volunteering to inspect, install and/or replace smoke alarms throughout Jewell. Volunteers included, in front, from left: Lindsey Keller, Katie Weber, Beth Woodbury and Sheila Cook. Row two, from left: Catherine Reed, Russ Doseck, Emily Woodbury, Carrie Kent and Tom Cook. And in back, from left: Bill Cook, Hayden Doehrmann, Gregg Spry, Todd Kent and Adam Shafer. Anyone with questions regarding the program or their smoke alarms is encouraged to call the American Red Cross at 419-227-5121.

Load comments