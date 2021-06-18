Defiance County’s Kim Smith — until Friday the county deputy director of elections — will begin a new federal job Monday based out of the nation’s capital, but she’ll continue to live and work here.
An attorney by trade, Smith has served as deputy director since November 2017, but she saw an opportunity with a relatively new office — the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission — that went into operation not long after the closely contested 2000 presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore.
“I’m pretty excited to be in a position that allows me to work with people all over the country,” said Smith, a graduate of Bowling Green State University with a law degree from Vanderbilt University.
She actually will work remotely from home when she begins the new position Monday.
This will work well for Smith who just had her first child, Theodore, while her husband, Charlie, is an area farmer.
Noting that the federal office is growing, her title will be senior elections subject matter expert. Smith’s main task, she said, will be to “provide assistance to local elections officials and putting together resources for them.”
Asked whether the office’s expansion coincides with pending legislative efforts in Washington that would impact state elections, she said “I don’t know that it would necessarily expand the role of this agency. ... I don’t know that it would have a huge impact on that agency. (The pending legislation) is more targeted toward voter registration and those types of things.”
Smith leaves the board of elections with high praise for the people with whom she worked, as well as Ohio’s election system.
“I really enjoyed being here in Defiance,” said Smith, calling her time as deputy director a “very positive” experience. “I think Ohio has a really good elections community. ... We’re pretty fortunate in Ohio to have a lot of dedicated people to elections and I feel very fortunate that I’ve gotten to work with them. I vote in Defiance County, and in the coming years I can have confidence in the elections here and I hope everyone else does too.”
Her leadership colleague at the Defiance County Board of Elections (Director Tonya Wichman) said she will be missed.
“We are very lucky to have had her as part of our team,” said Wichman. “We will miss her very much and her expertise in the field.”
Wichman added that the federal commission is “very lucky to be getting her. She really cares about everything she does.”
The deadline for applications to fill Smith’s position passed Monday, so it may not be too long before her replacement is hired, perhaps by the end of July, according to Wichman.
Replacing her is up to the Defiance County Democratic Party as each Ohio county’s board of elections’ leadership is split between the two parties and Smith is a Democrat. (Wichman is a Republican).
The board of elections office’s governing board — composed of two Democrats and two Republicans — will then vote on the appointment.
