Jesse Smith of Defiance has always had a passion for cooking; now he and a family member are putting that love into practice.
Smith opened Bulldog Barbecue in early January with Shawn Owens on Defiance’s northside — just over the Maumee River at East High and North Clinton streets — and things are going “great” so far.
“The feedback has been overwhelming,” Smith told The Crescent-News Monday morning. “I can’t even imagine it going any greater and having more success as far as people enjoying the food and the consistency in the feedback we’ve been receiving.”
Beef, chicken and pork are barbecued, fried and grilled at the business, which many years ago was the location of Fast Eddie’s Drive-Through carryout. The menu has a local flavor, with a “Defiance Dog” among the selections, along with a “Buti Dog,” a reference to DHS’ long-serving athletic director and former football coach, Jerry Buti.
As the building’s past suggests, the structure is small, so there is no room for inside dining, but patrons can stop in to pick up their orders or drive through. Later, noted Smith, when the weather improves, the business plans to install outside tables to allow on-premises dining.
The business is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
But that’s not the extent of Smith’s workday. He’s also a full-time employee of Johns Manville in Defiance, where he has worked for 22 years. In fact, that’s where his food business expanded from.
He and Owens took orders every week to sell meals he prepared in his home to co-workers. Orders would be made beginning on Mondays, Smith explained, and by the time delivery day arrived (Friday) he would have between 80 and 90 orders.
While Smith has lived in Defiance for more than 30 years, Owens — who is the father of Smith’s nephew — just relocated from Cleveland. Owens has a little experience and passion in the food field as well, having been a chef in the Cleveland area before the coronavirus situation took a bite out of his profession, according to Smith.
“When he made the transition (to Defiance) that made me go all in,” said Smith, noting that he thought, “we can take a stab at this and try to pursue it.”
The building is being leased, and needed a number of improvements before it was ready to go. This included adding kitchen facilities inside the building, as well as a grilling area outside, and a colorful logo with a bulldog — painted by a Toledo professional — on two sides of the structure.
The business name and logo reflect the DHS nickname, and comes as no coincidence.
A 1995 DHS graduate, Smith was a standout basketball and football player in his high school years. So the name has a purpose connected to Smith’s past, as well as “something the community would gravitate toward.”
Time will tell where the business goes from here, but Smith has some hopes. “I would love to expand and have, maybe, a different location here and there,” he said.
