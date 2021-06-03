Eleanor Roth of Defiance is the first winner in this year’s Crescent-News BINGO contest. Roth completed the “smile face” on her bingo card. Shown here presenting Roth with her $50 gift card is Jeff Batt, owner of Batt & Stevens Body Shop, Jewell. There are still many more prizes to be won, as well as the $1,000 grand prize coverall in the C-N BINGO contest.
