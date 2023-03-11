A fire at a northside Defiance hotel temporarily displayed occupants Thursday night, but was quickly extinguished.
City firefighters were dispatched to Hampton Inn, 1037 Hotel Drive, at 11:37 p.m. for a possible structure fire. According to initial reports, smoke was noted on the second floor with an engine and tower truck dispatched along with a rescue squad.
Upon arrival firefighters did not see any smoke from the structure, but a small boot heater was found in room 225 that had caught fire and was smoldering. The carpet around the boot was also smoldering from the heat, according to city firefighters’ report.
Crews were able to use a small amount of water from a water extinguisher to put out the fire. At the same time a second crew evacuated the rooms and assisted residents to safety.
One resident, found on the fourth floor, was non-ambulatory, according to the report, and was advised to shelter in place.
Firefighters then employed a positive pressure fan to ventilate the smoke and odor from the room. By midnight the situation was under control, but hotel personnel were advised that rooms 223, 225 and 227 were not to be used for the evening due to the strong odor of smoke.
All other residents returned to their respective rooms, and firefighters returned to the station at 12:56 a.m.
