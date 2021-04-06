A small crowd of people gathered outside VIP Nails in downtown Defiance Tuesday afternoon, to welcome home Mylinh Pham for the first time in 102 days since she suffered a double-aneurysm on Christmas Day. Mylinh, who had been undergoing rehab at ProMedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania, will continue to receive in-home rehab at the home she and her husband, Victor, share above VIP Nails.

