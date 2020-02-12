Two local representatives of a small business development committee made their pitch Tuesday night about a symposium to be held later this month in Defiance.
Council also approved three ordinances during its regular meeting, including a northside annexation and grant application for sidewalk construction (see related story).
Lisa Becher and Brandon Gerken of the committee — composed of approximately 12 community leaders supporting local entrepreneurs and business owners — provided details about the symposium, scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave.
According to Gerken — a lending manager for State Bank — the committee discussed creation of a medium to support local business owners, from those starting up to those looking to expand. The question, he explained, was “how can we help all of those individuals out along the way, and provide them with the highest opportunities of success?”
He added that “every business needs a team to help them be successful, whether that’s a banker, a business advisor, an accountant, local resources in terms of attorneys offering legal advice, realtors ... local government and departments as well. Having those individuals available to offer advice and really ultimately to give that chance for success — that’s really what we’re about.”
Becher, a small business owner and consultant for the Northwest State Business Development Center, said the symposium is an effort “to break down those barriers and really be an informational resource on how somebody really can get started ... We know that small business is vital to our communities, such as our own. Ninety percent of businesses out there are small. You might be surprised by that fact, but technically a small business is anywhere under 500 employees.”
She said the symposium is “open to all, whether it’s small business owners or whether it’s entrepreneurs. We just want to be there to let community members know that we are a resource to help.”
An agenda provided Tuesday by the committee, included presentations by a number of persons in the local business community, including Becher and Gerken.
Others include Jim Weaner, a Defiance attorney; Brian Heil, environmental health sanitarian with the Defiance County Health Department; Megan Shingledecker of Grant Insurance Agency; Beth Sigg, broker/owner of Northwest Real Estate Services LLC; Dave Luderman, certified public account; Jerry Hayes, the county’s economic development director; Jerry Overmier, Defiance architect; Savanna Weber, local marketing manager; and Mark Young, owner of Two Bandits Brewery, which opened recently in Hicksville.
Following those presentations during the first hour of the symposium, attendees can use the remaining hour to meet with the various business professionals.
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste asked Becher about the importance of having “good assets” — through things legislated by council — “that can contribute to good business growth.” Among those referenced by Eureste are the regulatory environment, “quality-of-life issues” and community attractions, and (financial) incentives.
“... your point’s well taken about what we can do as a community to really incentivize and encourage small business growth,” said Becher. “I actually passed around an article at one of the meetings about what another community was doing as far as ... (having) a little lax regulations, licenses and permits that are needed, lower tax rates for small businesses, not just large. But, yeah, it’s very important.”
Gerken added that the “short answer” to Eureste’s inquiry is that “yes, it’s incredibly important. ... All of the things that you mentioned — I don’t know a single one that we probably didn’t talk about in some of our discussions.”
