• Williams County
Small business seminar:
A small business seminar will be held from 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 5 at the Williams County Community Office's conference rooms A and B. The office is located at 1425 E. High St., Bryan.
The event is free, but participants are asked to register by Sept. 3 by contacting Megan Puehler at 419-636-8727 or office@wedco.com.
