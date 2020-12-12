MAUMEE — Former Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) official Kirk Slusher, PE, an Antwerp native, has joined The Mannik & Smith Group Inc. (MSG) here as a transportation project manager.
Slusher recently retired from a 34-year career with ODOT, and plans to continue his focus in the consulting community on providing safe and efficient transportation system planning and design. He most recently served as deputy director in ODOT’s District 1 office in Lima and as assistant director of field operations in ODOT’s central office.
Slusher grew up in Antwerp and earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Ohio Northern University.
“As our clients begin to plan for their post-COVID economy, we believe it is important to continue to offer them the knowledge and experience needed to work with funding programs aimed at infrastructure improvements,” explained Steve Bergman, PE, vice president and director of MSG’s Ohio Transportation Group. “Kirk offers considerable insight into the practicality and long-term success of roadway, bridge and related transportation projects,” he added.
Slusher adds to MSG’s strong group of professionals as the company continues to grow into one of the leading transportation engineering firms in the Midwest.
Mannik & Smith Group employs a talented staff of more than 360 professionals in 14 office locations. The firm provides civil, structural, geotechnical, and transportation engineering; environmental services; comprehensive planning, permitting and funding strategy assistance; landscape architecture; surveying services; and construction engineering, inspection and materials testing throughout Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.