A partial relocation of Weichman Road in Defiance County's Richland Township has provided what is expected to be a long-term fix to a longstanding problem.
The road along the south of bank of the Maumee River in eastern Defiance County is back open after closing earlier this construction season for rebuilding.
Designed by county Engineer Warren Schlatter's office, the project included reconstruction from where Weichman turns east all the way to Defiance-Henry County Line Road, about a one mile stretch. The road's base was churned up and reconstituted with a cement mixture before a new asphalt surface was put down.
To counter persistent riverbank erosion, the north side of the road was relocated 10-20 feet away from the Maumee, depending upon the proximity to three houses along Weichman. New curbs were installed next to the houses, with the road being relocated only 10 feet to the south in those areas.
A driveway entrance remains to be rebuilt at one house as the property owner has chosen to undertake a more comprehensive project with Richland Township trustees' participation, according to Schlatter.
A few punch list items remain for the project contractor (Ten Mile Creek Excavating, LLC, Metamora), such as stone berming and striping, he noted.
Schlatter is hopeful that a long-term fix has been achieved.
"I fully expect that's (riverbank) going to keep sliding down the river," he said. "It's been doing it for 30 years."
However, he noted that with the the road now 20 more feet from the river, the erosion should only be a problem "if it got within six feet of the pavement, and I don't think it will."
The project cost was $336,239, a bit above the engineer's estimate ($306,000). Because this was within 10% of the estimate, the project did not have to be rebid.
A $136,000 Ohio Public Works Commission grant is helping fund the project as well as a $59,000 loan from the same agency. The remainder will be covered by Richland Township, according to Schlatter.
