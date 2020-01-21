SHERWOOD — During its inaugural meeting of 2020, Sherwood Village Council filled its vacant council seat.
Due to a clerical error, the paperwork for former Councilman Chris Skinner was not filed before the last filing deadline, leaving a seat open at the start of the new year. On Monday, council voted Skinner back into the council position that he previously held.
Council also named Wes Hall as its president.
In other business, council:
• voted to move its meeting time up to 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
• approved permanent appropriations for the upcoming fiscal year in the amount of $2,417,242.72.
• held the first reading for an ordinance dealing with the municipal water system and meters.
• adopted the Ohio Basic Code for the village of Sherwood.
• learned that letters will be sent out to help residents learn about and calculate their water rates. Council also discussed how to bill the Central Local school district and agreed that a committee should continue the discussion.
• thanked all the volunteers that helped install lights at the Crystal Fountain Auditorium during the holiday.
• discussed recent work done to the village’s skid steer.
• reminded village residents that they are responsible for maintaining their own sidewalks during snow events. Officials also noted that during snowfalls of 2 inches or more, that there will be no downtown parking until the snow is removed.
• discussed having stone delivered to the village and bunkers for stone storage.
• discussed a handful of nuisance issues.
• learned the mayor is setting up a meeting for village candidates in the upcoming election for Feb. 15.
• noted the village office will be closed for Presidents’ Day on Feb. 17.
• discussed a mold and wet carpet issue at the library.
• received correspondence from Dr. Tipton with the Bryan Dental Group about helping with the village’s Frisbee golf course.
• learned from county commissioners that they will be expanding the demolition grant to include businesses.
• discussed repairs to the light pole at the Village Food Emporium.
• reminded residents that political signs can be placed in yards no sooner than 60 days prior to Election Day. Signs may not be placed in the right of way and must be taken down within two weeks of the election.
• discussed park clean-up days. Little Reservation Station and Memorial Park will hold clean-up day on April 4, while Moats Park will hold clean-up day on April 18.
• discussed needed repairs at village parks.
• discussed the possibility of the village getting a new fire house. The topic returned to the forefront after receiving estimates that were lower than the original estimates. Official grant monies are still available until June 31 and said that in order to build the facility, volunteer workers will be needed to keep costs down.
• held an executive session to discuss the acquisition of property. After the session, officials approved having the property at 100 Spiritual Lane surveyed and split. Officials will then take sealed bids for the property.
