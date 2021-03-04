Skills contest
Photo courtesy of Four County

Four County Career Center Skills USA Chapter members will be participating in the Ohio State Skills USA competition virtually and in-person throughout April after qualifying at regional competition. Skills USA members from Ohio will be competing for awards and the right to advance to national Skills and leadership contests. Contest participants from Defiance county are Summer Bates, Fairview, prepared speech; Ryan Yeager (center), Defiance, automotive service technician; and Jacob Hahn, Defiance, welding. Four County Career Center Skills USA advisor is Krista Whetro.

