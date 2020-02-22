Area Vantage Career Center students earned spot at SkillsUSA Ohio State Championships after competing in the SkillsUSA regional championships held at Penta Career Center in Perrysburg, Feb. 14. They include, in front, from left: Violet Taylor (Parkway), Jacob Rose (Paulding) and Makenna Suever (Van Wert). And in back, from left: John Pseekos (Delphos Jefferson), Trevor Siefker (Kalida), Jacksyn Nichols (Fort Jennings) and Tanner Mathewson (Delphos Jefferson). Not Pictured are Mark Rice (Delphos Jefferson) and Robert Hobart (Paulding).
