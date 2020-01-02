• Fulton County

Arts and crafts: 

"Sketching with Bonnie" is set for Jan. 6 and 13 beginning at 11 a.m. in the bingo room at the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 S. Clinton St., Wauseon. Beginners are welcome and all supplies are provided. There is no charge for this program. To sign up, call 419-337-9299.

Load comments