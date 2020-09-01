Defiance County’s land bank received a brief update on the cleanup of the former SK Hand Tool property during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
The cleanup began earlier this year at 135 Hickory St. in Richland Township, just outside the city limits, when a southern Ohio company — Warrior Excavating, Jackson — was given the land bank’s permission to proceed. The land bank had acquired the property through a foreclosure action, and agreed to turn the site over to Warrior in return for removing the old factory buildings and cleaning things up.
Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack — a land bank board member — noted Monday that Warrior is now removing debris off site.
“I got a report today that our landfill has started to receive waste,” he said. “As of last week, he (Warrior) was moving waste out and getting it to the landfill ... .”
The land bank was created last year to acquire abandoned or dilapidated properties with an eye to remove blight or promote redevelopment.
Matt Spiess of Maumee Valley Planning Organization, which has helped located grant funding to study environmental issues on the property, said Monday the process of hiring an environmental consultant is underway. That firm will help manage the removal of any hazardous material still there.
In other business Monday:
• Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers informed the board that her office will foreclose on three properties due to delinquent property taxes. This includes, with delinquency amounts in parenthesis, separate lots on Defiance’s Ralston Avenue ($12,993.98), in Sherwood ($2,592.37) and in Lakeview Addition, south of Ohio 111 ($2,038.88).
• the board approved the monthly treasurer’s report. Myers reported that an additional $8,552.51 in property tax proceeds which help fund the land bank have brought its account balance to $67,058.05.
• Myers reported that her office received $100 in payment for unpaid taxes on two empty lots in the Parkview Addition, south of Defiance off Ohio 111. The owners would like to donate the lots to the county. The board previously has indicated its willingness to accept the lots at some future point (when the second-half property taxes are paid).
• discussed placing the land bank’s activities on the city of Defiance’s website under a “development” tab with Niki Warncke, a board member and the city’s planner. The land bank board indicated its willingness to participate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.