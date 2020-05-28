The demolition of the former SK Hand Tool property in Richland Township continued to be a topic of conversation for Defiance County’s land bank board.
The five-member board held its monthly meeting Wednesday morning in Defiance, and was updated on an EPA grant that will help clean up the property.
An agreement with a southern Ohio contractor — Warrior Excavating of Jackson — allows the company to take over the property after the site has been cleaned up. Warrior is salvaging the material from the old factory, and hopes to sell the lot after the factory is removed.
Maumee Valley Planning Organization’s (MVPO) Matt Spiess indicated Wednesday that EPA, which has awarded a grant for the cleanup, is requiring a draft work plan by June 12. The grant will help cover the cost of removing remaining hazardous substances, such as asbestos.
Much of the building has been removed since Warrior Excavating began working at the site in February.
Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers, a land bank member, said the county probably won’t receive the entire $475,000 grant that was sought.
However, another land bank member, Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack, noted that all of the money won’t be needed because when application was made (last year), it also was needed to help cover demolition costs. But those costs are being covered by the agreement with Warrior Excavating.
Later, land bank member Gary Plotts — a county commissioner — said he spoke recently with Mike Phipps of Warrior Excavating for a project update.
According to Plotts, Phipps explained that the company is working on other properties as well, but plans to level the SK brick building in the near the future.
Myers noted that the grant award won’t be awarded until September anyway. She credited MVPO for helping write a good grant application.
Also Wednesday, Myers informed the board that a property owner has proposed turning over inherited vacant lots in the Parkview Addition, located west of Ohio 111 and south of Defiance, to the land bank. The owners do not live locally, according to Myers.
She noted that delinquent taxes on the property total $318, but will be paid by the inheriting property owners, according to Myers.
“I think we should investigate the properties,” said Mack. “... I appreciate the generous offer ... but let’s take a look at it.”
“I don’t want to inherit anything that’s going to be costly to us,” added Plotts.
Dennis Miller of MVPO said he would work up a profile on the property and determine “what the likely redevelopment potential would be.”
The land bank is composed of two county commissioners (Mack and Plotts); Myers; Defiance City Planner Niki Warncke; and Curt Sigg, a Defiance realtor representing the private sector.
In other business, the board:
• discussed the hiring of Ian Weber, a Defiance attorney, as the board’s regular legal counsel. The board plans to approve an agreement with him in the future. Proposals were received from the three Defiance law firms that handle title matters.
• briefly examined the land bank’s financial overview provided by Myers. It showed an account balance of $58,505.54 as of May 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.