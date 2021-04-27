Continued clean up of the former SK Hand Tool Corp. factory site will have to wait until at least June, but this will fit with a new schedule for remediating lingering environmental concerns there.
Defiance County’s land bank discussed the latest about the cleanup along Hopkins Street in Richland Township during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon with Matt Wagner of the Cincinnati-area firm TetraTech. His company is involved in planning the removal of remaining environmental hazards on the property, acquired by the county’s land bank to oversee the cleanup.
Wagner said his company has been working with Ohio EPA (OEPA) on a remedial action plan to remove such hazards from the property, and sent the document to the agency last week. However, a letter sent by local officials to OEPA in December asking for technical assistance on the project was apparently misplaced.
Therefore, Wagner said “we submitted a whole bunch of additional paperwork to them last week,” he explained.
Wagner said he expects to hear back from OEPA in 30 days while the county would be provided another 30 days to respond to any OEPA comments. Later, a contract will be sought to remove contaminated soil on the property.
Environmental questions at the property also concern asbestos abatement, Wagner indicated.
Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack — one of five land bank board members — noted that the SK cleanup contractor (Warrior Excavating of Jackson) has been delayed in returning to the site due to some difficulties in completing a project in Dayton. Therefore, the new timeline will fit into the project’s delayed timeline, he observed.
Mack said he had a recent conversation with Warrior Excavating in which he was “assured” that the contractor “will be here in June” to get things cleaned, so the delay “actually lines up pretty well with our new schedule.”
The board informally agreed Monday to allow Warrior’s requested return to the SK site.
In other business Monday, the land bank board:
• learned from Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers, a board member, about the possibility of funds being made available through the American Rescue Plan (the $1.9 trillion bill approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this year) for land bank matters.
• approved the monthly financial report, showing a bank balance of $107,983.86.
• met in executive session to discuss property acquisition.
