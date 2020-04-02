An agreement to clean up the old factory at 135 Hickory St. in Richland Township — just outside Defiance’s eastern limits — has been signed with Warrior Excavating of Jackson and officials with the Defiance County Land Bank. The southern Ohio contractor began cleaning up the overgrown vegetation at the site last month, and in recent days has begun tearing the old factory down in earnest. Here, a worker helps pick up debris from the teardown.

