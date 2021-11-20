The Tuesdays at Ten Bible study group of St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance, recently sponsored a drive-through dinner as a fundraiser for the local Shop With a Cop program. Through the dinner profits, donations and a Thrivent Action Grant, the group raised $2,863.50. Here Caroline Richard (left) and Samira Stelzer of the Bible study group present the donation to Defiance Police Department Patrolman Mark Janowiecki, a School Resource Officer and vice president of the Defiance County Law Enforcement Association which conducts the annual Shop With a Cop program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.