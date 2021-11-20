SJL donation
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

The Tuesdays at Ten Bible study group of St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance, recently sponsored a drive-through dinner as a fundraiser for the local Shop With a Cop program. Through the dinner profits, donations and a Thrivent Action Grant, the group raised $2,863.50. Here Caroline Richard (left) and Samira Stelzer of the Bible study group present the donation to Defiance Police Department Patrolman Mark Janowiecki, a School Resource Officer and vice president of the Defiance County Law Enforcement Association which conducts the annual Shop With a Cop program.

