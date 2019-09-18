• Defiance County
Conservation tour:
The Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a sixth-grade conservation tour on Friday at the Defiance UAW park behind the UAW 211 along Baltimore Road. More than 230 students from Ayersville, Fairview and Tinora schools will take part. Lunch will be provided by Cooper Farms.
