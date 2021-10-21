OTTAWA — Sixteen tax levies are being decided this fall in Putnam County, with five proposing additional taxation.

One of the new ones is Continental Village’s proposed 2-mill, five-year levy for street maintenance and construction.

Village voters there also are being asked to renew a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for police protection and a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Two levies each were filed in Jackson Township and Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township for a fire truck in separate fire districts (Kalida and Ottoville) while another request is being decided in Monterey Township for fire protection and Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township is proposing a bond issue for a new firehouse along with new taxation for fire and EMS operations.

Contested elections in Putnam County also are being decided in four municipalities (Columbus Grove, Leipsic, Ottoville and West Leipsic), for one school board (Leipsic) and in six townships (Jackson, Monroe, Palmer, Perry, Pleasant and Riley).

The list of Putnam County election races and issues:

Boards of education

Putnam County Educational Service Center

(elect three)

Michael Ruhe

Rita Schnipke (write-in)

Columbus Grove Local

(elect two)

Brian Jones (inc.)

Ned Stechschulte (inc.)

unexpired term

(elect one)

Darrick Oswald

Continental Local

(elect three)

Dean Bidlack (inc.)

Robin Etter (inc.)

Jennings Local

(elect three)

Tim Fitzpatrick (inc.)

Scott Gerdeman

Eva VonSossan (inc.)

Kalida Local

(elect three)

Bradley Niemeyer (inc.)

Emily Peck (inc.)

Greg von der Embse (inc.)

Leipsic Local

(elect two)

John Schortgen (inc.)

Sammy Walther (inc.)

Barry Ward

Miller City-New Cleveland Local

(elect three)

Ryan Ellerbrock (inc.)

Dominic Inkrott

Eric Schroeder

Ottawa-Glandorf Local

(elect two)

David Dalrymple (inc.)

Tom Von Sossan (write-in)

Ottoville Local

(elect three)

Marilyn Calvelage (inc.)

Kevin Landin (inc.)

Kimberley Wannemacher (inc.)

Pandora-Gilboa Local

(elect two)

Kathi Amstutz (inc.)

Dawn Schulte (inc.)

Municipal offices

Belmore

Council

(elect four)

Patrick Blasius (inc.)

Shirley Kelley (inc.)

Leslie Rayle (inc.)

Jenna Young

Cloverdale

Council

(elect four)

Sharon Barnhart

Columbus Grove

Council

(elect four)

Joanne McKanna (write-in)

Peter Langhals (inc.)

Skyler Mayberry (inc.)

Brian Schroeder (inc.)

Todd Wolfe

Continental

Council

(elect four)

Thomas Armey (inc.)

Jordan Streicher (inc.)

Daniel Sullivan (inc.)

Michael Varner (inc.)

Dupont

Council

(elect four)

Todd Bidlack (inc.)

Eugene Recker

William Thomsen (inc.)

Fort Jennings

Council

(elect four)

No candidates filed

Gilboa

Council

(elect four)

No candidates filed

Glandorf

Council

(elect four)

K. Gerding-Heffner

Zach Klausing (inc.)

Doug Trombley

Dale Warnecke (inc.)

Board of Public Affairs

(elect one)

Christopher Recker

Kalida

Council

(elect four)

Jason Birkemeier

Logan Hanneman (inc.)

John Hopkins (inc.)

Patrick Trentman (inc.)

Board of Public Affairs

Ron Knueve (inc.)

Leipsic

Council

(elect four)

Susan Christman (inc.)

Jason Goodwin

Ada Hilton (write-in)

Richard Moyer

Alan Pingle (inc.)

Rick Recker (inc.)

Miller City

Council

(elect four)

Lawrence Hermiller (inc.)

Kevin Niese

Patrick Verhoff (inc.)

Ottawa

Council

(elect three)

Timothy Maag (inc.)

David Michel (inc.)

Thomas Rosenbauer (inc.)

Ottoville

Council

(elect four)

J. Tyler Albridge

Julianne Brickner

Dan Honingford

Darren Leis (inc.)

Jerry Markward (inc.)

Adria Petrick

Board of Public Affairs

(elect one)

Donald Davies (inc.)

Pandora

Council

(elect four)

Paul Burkholder (inc.)

Amanda Dettrow

Rolland Eisenbach (inc.)

Ricky Fricke

West Leipsic

Council

(elect four)

Robert Balbaugh

Betty Berger (inc.)

Delores Meloney (write-in)

John Weekly

Teresa Weekly

Township offices

(elect two trustees)

Blanchard

Jeremy Gerten

Steven Schroeder

Greensburg

James Birkemeier (inc.)

David Recker (inc.)

Jackson

Craig Brinkman (inc.)

Keith Hamburg

Leonard Horstman (inc.)

Jennings

Kevin Hoersten

David Wieging (inc.)

Liberty

Gary Kuhlman (inc.)

Joseph Schroeder (inc.)

Monroe

Rob Howell (inc.)

Kim Okuley

Ryan Ordway (inc.)

Monterey

Cory Eickholt

Steven Hilvers (inc.)

Ottawa

Don Croy (inc.)

Steven Leopold (inc.)

Palmer

David Niese (inc.)

Louie Niese

Leo Schroeder

Perry

Ira Good

Derek Heitzman

Harold Kahle

William Rippetoe

Pleasant

R. Brent Glass

Jeff Hoyt

Jordan Pringle

Bruce Schroeder (inc.)

Cory Smith

Riley

Daniel Karhoff

Mark Kinsinger (inc.)

Scott Meyer

William Schroeder (inc.)

Sugar Creek

Jim Mull (inc.)

Kevin Siefker (inc.)

Union

Mark Kahle (inc.)

Steven Smith (inc.)

Van Buren

Douglas Mangas (inc.)

Michael Rader (inc.)

Tax, ballot issues

Jackson Township (Kalida Fire District): an additional 1.75-mill, continuing levy for fire protection including, but not limited to, a new fire truck.

Jackson Township (Ottoville Fire District): an additional 1.5-mill, continuing levy for fire protection including, but not limited to, a new fire truck.

Union Township: a 0.25-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Ottawa Township: a 1.35-mill, five-year property tax renewal for fire protection.

Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Fire District: an additional 1.5-mill, five-year levy for fire protection and EMS service.

Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Fire District: a 1-mill, 20-year bond issue for constructing a firehouse and related equipment.

Perry Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Palmer Township: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Palmer Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for road maintenance and construction.

Continental Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for police protection.

Continental Village: an additional 2-mill, five-year levy for street maintenance and construction.

Continental Village: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Miller City Village: a 1.8-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Ottawa Village: a 1.1-mill, five-year renewal levy for payment of permanent, part-time or volunteer fire department personnel.

Monterey Township: an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for fire protection.

Greensburg Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for road maintenance and construction.

