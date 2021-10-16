Six candidates are seeking three open at-large seats on Defiance City Council this fall, with three challenging a trio of incumbents.
Political hopefuls Chris Mack, Angie Miller and Jeremiah Roehrig join three incumbents — Joe Eureste, Jill Krutsch and Steve Waxler — in a quest for four-year terms beginning in January.
Miller and Mack are taking another crack at political office — Mack having lost narrowly in a bid for an at-large seat in 2017, and Miller unsuccessfully running for the Ward 2 seat in 2019. This is Roehrig’s first try at elected office.
The three incumbents are each seeking re-election to a second consecutive at-large term.
A former elected Defiance City Schools board member (1994-2002), Eureste had been an at-large city councilman for three terms (2002-2014), losing a re-election bid in November 2013. But he made a political comeback in 2017 by taking an at-large seat when six candidates were on the ballot as well.
Krutsch was first appointed to council in 2016 to fill a vacancy before joining Eureste and Waxler in the at-large seat winners’ circle in November 2017. Waxler made the move to an at-large seat from the Ward 2 position he had held in 2016 and 2017.
Krutsch received the most votes among at-large candidates in 2017, followed by Waxler and Eureste, while Mack finished fifth. But he was only 25 votes behind Eureste for the third and final seat.
The winners on Nov. 2 will join the city’s four ward council members — Steve Corbitt (Ward 1), John Hancock (Ward 2), Joshua Mast (Ward 3) and Chris Engel (Ward 4) — in January as well as the winner of the non-voting council president’s race this year between incumbent Dave McMaster and former city councilman Pete Lundberg. The ward council seats will be on the ballot in November 2023 for new four-year terms.
The at-large seats represent constituents across Defiance, while the ward positions each represent residents in one of four specified areas of the city.
Profiles of the six candidates for three at-large seats follow:
Joe Eureste
Age: 67
Address: 918 Wayne Ave.
Education: 1972 graduate, Defiance High School; attended Defiance College, Adrian College and Northwest Tech
Family: wife, Jennifer; children Barney Eureste and Jason May
Occupation: benefits plan representative, General Motors Defiance
Previous political offices: Defiance City Schools Board of Education, 1994-2002; Defiance City Council, 2002-2014 and 2018 to present
Reason for seeking office: I am running for re-election because I still have a strong belief in volunteerism and public service. I feel that when a person runs for public office they should run for the right reasons.
I feel running for office should not be about seeking power, prestige, or a paycheck. If I am re-elected, I will continue to serve the public’s interest in supporting good public service and voting on legislative decisions that help make Defiance a great place to live.
Top goals: 1. I am in full support of our community efforts in seeking quality jobs for our community because working families and our young people need good-paying jobs that will enhance their standard of living and provide them the opportunity to call Defiance home.
In support of this goal, we need to reach out to our community groups, such as the community improvement corporation to help us review, improve and strengthen the five areas of our business climate which consist of: the cost of doing business in our community, making sure our regulations are competitive, improving our quality-of-life initiatives, strengthening our business growth opportunities and reviewing the incentives we offer.
2. I feel we need to pursue every available avenue of interest to promote new housing additions for our community. Investing in new housing initiatives will help attract new residents to Defiance.
In support of this goal, council needs to support strategies and legislation for new developments, and consider the extension of public utility improvements and zoning.
3. I feel council needs to seek adequate funding for street improvements.
In support, council needs to request a fair share of our budget for street improvements. Traditionally we appropriate under $400,000 for our yearly street improvements. It has been recommended to council that in order to keep pace with our yearly upkeep we should be spending over $800,000 per year. Council will need to determine budgetary priorities.
4. My last goal if re-elected is to seek safe sidewalk pedestrian travel in our community.
In support of this goal, the administration and council should review and support a master sidewalk plan to repair or replace bad sidewalks in our community in order to promote safe travel and connectivity.
Jill Krutsch
Age: 64
Address: 935 Wayne Ave.
Education: 1975 graduate, Defiance High School; 1979 graduate, Bowling Green State University
Family: husband, Rick; children, Jordan, Adelle and Lauren
Occupation: retired teacher
Previous political offices: Defiance City Council member since 2016
Reason for seeking office: As a current member of Defiance City Council, I have a strong belief in volunteering and public service. Being a retired teacher, I have always been a public servant.
At the local level, I want to be the voice for our community and assist it in becoming an even greater place to live. If someone is unhappy with how the city is working due to infrastructure issues, including streets, sidewalks and potholes, contacting their council member will allow their voice to be heard. These issues are handled at the city level, not on social media. I have enjoyed my years on city council and am hoping to continue for a second term.
Top goals: 1. To work with the administration to achieve job retention, as well as good-paying jobs and more economic development. To achieve this goal, we must listen to our economic developer and workforce coordinator. These people are the worker bees to achieve this goal. I am here at city council to promote and vote on these goals in order to get them accomplished.
2. Listen to the people in the community to see what the majority would like to promote. To achieve this goal can be complicated, as many people feel that their way is not just the best way, it is the only way. However, voicing complaints on social media only accomplishes feelings of anger and frustration. Instead, electing a person to council ensures those complaints are aired where they can be discussed and a solution can be found. Better streets and sidewalks are major concerns in our town, and looking at our budget and working with the city engineers as to which streets will be considered is a major factor in getting them done.
3. To continue to promote good city services. To achieve this goal is to work as a team with city council members and the administration. City council works within the budget to allow the employees the correct tools to make Defiance a great place to live.
Chris Mack
Age: 64
Address: 417 Jefferson Ave.
Education: 1975 graduate, Fairview High School; 1989 graduate, St. Leo College, Ft. Eustis, Va.; 1993 graduate, Northwest State Community College
Family: wife, Stephanie; four grown children
Occupation: retired from GM Powertrain
Previous political offices: none
Reason for seeking office: The reason I am running for one of the three at-large city council seats can be summed up in two words: service and duty.
In terms of service, I want to serve as a liaison between my fellow citizens and their city government. I want to listen to their questions and concerns regarding the city, and help them find answers, even if they may not always be the answers they wish to hear.
Regarding duty, I believe that we all have a responsibility to give back to our home community. I’m passionate about being actively involved in local charitable, service and veterans organizations, as well as serving on several city and county commissions. I hope to continue to do so as an at-large city councilman.
Top goals: The following three goals are very much interrelated. We must move forward on all three in order to successfully accomplish any of them.
• To support the maintenance and upgrade of current infrastructure, including streets, sidewalks and utilities. I will help ensure this is accomplished using the most efficient and cost-effective means that we can.
• To identify and implement improved quality-of-life opportunities for Defiance. This includes:
— developing the downtown area by supporting established shops and restaurants.
— encouraging new shops, restaurants and businesses to downtown by working with the city to provide welcoming and supportive business development practices.
— supporting the development of the 1918 school building into a vibrant part of our downtown that will attract visitors, tourists, residents and businesses. This could include market-rate housing, a boutique hotel/event center, or other uses that retains the historic character of the building while turning it into an exciting hub for our downtown development efforts.
— supporting development of public riverfront areas and connecting them with our established parks and recreation areas in the city and county.
• identify and support business/employment expansion, relocation and construction opportunities for Defiance. This can be accomplished by listening to and working with citizens, business leaders, and city, county, state and regional government officials.
I humbly ask you for your vote. I pledge to serve you well and honestly.
Angie Miller
Age: 50
Address: 308 W. Third St.
Education: Defiance High School
Family: husband, Ryan Soukup
Occupation: sole proprietor of Handsome Tuxedo and Suits in downtown Defiance
Previous political offices: none
Reason for seeking office: I am seeking office because I would like to see our city reach its full potential. Our community has a lot of opportunities for growth in small business through our historic designation and entertainment district. I am a proactive person, so I will listen to citizens’ concerns and follow up so I can be their voice. I want to see continued improvements on streets and sidewalks so people that rely on them daily can travel safely. I am someone who can work across the board with both sides. I have no personal agenda. I wish to see Defiance thrive and improve the lives of all citizens.
Top goals: 1. Revitalize downtown Defiance by having new incentives for small businesses to come in. Utilize grants, our historic designation and an entertainment district. Implement new building codes and city ordinances to improve the overall look and community pride.
2. Repurpose the 1918 building, working with our city’s strategic plan and six-pillar team, especially housing, economic development and culture which will bring jobs in construction, opportunity for businesses and can be used for various housing needs.
3. Improve and maintain streets, sidewalks, alleys and parking for all forms of transportation for residents. By pinpointing areas that pose an immediate threat to public safety by working with the city administration on connectivity.
Jeremiah Roehrig
Age: 38
Address: 309 Clinton St.
Education: 2002 graduate, Defiance High School
Family: girlfriend, Annette Miller
Occupation: owner/operator of The Lawn Ranger Yards and More
Previous political offices: none
Reason for seeking office: I want people to feel comfortable about bringing ideas and concerns to city council, know that their input is valued and they will be listened to. They will be treated respectfully by an unbiased council. I want to make sure that when someone has an issue that they are updated on where their issue stands during the process.
I am passionate about the quality of life. We are a product of our environment and it starts at home. Right now I personally feel that the housing rental market in this area is an unregulated business with no checks and balances, with a majority of rentals that are not up to code.
Water quality is a big issue, and we are adding a new water treatment system to fix our drinking water and that is a huge success. I feel we need to continue to work closely with the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District and the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District to keep focusing on how to decrease run-off into the rivers.
The sidewalks in this town are mostly broken and overgrown. As we move forward on new sidewalks and walking/biking paths, I believe we need to be proactive in finding ways to maintain them so they do not fall back into the shape that they are in today. Sidewalks are also a big part of transportation for a lot of citizens and we need to champion for people who rely on our sidewalks.
Top goals: 1. Housing. I think we can improve the overall condition in the housing area by working closely and listening to our housing committee, to implement and come up with a plan of action to improve the overall condition of our housing situation. I would like to have discussions about a use and occupancy permit in collaboration with our board of control and building owners for both residential and commercial properties that would set a standard in the future for the overall condition of the housing and business market.
2. City ordinances. I feel we should review and update the city ordinances that reflect today’s society. The ordinances we have in place now are not enforced consistently or not handled until a citizen issues a complaint. I believe this is a prime example of how we can be proactive, and this is a good way to increase the overall morale of citizens and appearance of our city.
3. Increasing pedestrian traffic. I think this could be done by implementing safe crosswalks, improving our sidewalks and maintaining our streets. This encourages an active lifestyle, supports the small businesses in our downtown by increasing foot traffic and is a necessity for those who do not have access to other forms of transportation.
Steve Waxler
Age: 61
Address: 1142 Wayne Ave.
Education: 1978 graduate, Defiance High School
Family: wife, Ginna; children Steve Jr., Tim, Mitch
Occupation: safety director, Hornish Brothers, Inc.
Previous political offices: Defiance City Council Ward 2 representative and at-large councilman since 2017
Reason for seeking office: To continue to make sure our tax dollars are spent wisely and to help make sure the city government is prioritizing the citizens’ needs in the spending of tax dollars. It has been my honor to serve the community, and I would like to continue to do so.
Top goals: 1. Continue to protect the family budget by ensuring our city government is efficient and effective.
2. Continue to remove blighted homes and buildings.
3. Continue to make sure our city government is working at replacing sidewalks and repaving our streets.
