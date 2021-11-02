Six area communities have been awarded grants for water and sewer infrastructure using federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.
In all, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office recently announced that $93 million will be awarded to communities in 60 of Ohio’s 88 counties to improve water infrastructure.
The money is a portion of the $250 million — known as the Ohio BUILDS initiative — set aside for water and sewer projects. (More awards are to follow.)
The money comes from the $5.5 billion that the state has been awarded through ARPA, according to Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance.
One of the largest local recipients is Grover Hill.
The Paulding County town will get $1.2 million to make improvement to its wastewater collection which is said to be in “significant non-compliance status with its wastewater discharge permit (through EPA) and operates a largely inefficient plant,” according to information provided by the governor’s office.
Hicksville is another large recipient of the Ohio BUILDS money and has been promised $1.03 million to help construct two new water wells on Casebeer-Miller Road.
“It’s very good news for our village,” Mayor Ron Jones told The Crescent-News.
Bids for this project were opened at a county commissioners meeting last week, with two contractors offering quotes on well construction. However, a second component necessary to hook the wells up to the village’s water plant — the installation of related piping infrastructure — failed to receive any bids.
Jones said village officials will discuss the mater with the project engineer (Jones and Henry, Toledo) as the firm’s estimate might have been too low. Lowering the estimate may increase the likelihood that contractors will show interest when the project is put out for bid again.
Other communities in the Defiance six-county area which have been promised Ohio BUILDS grants, include:
• Bryan: A $2.1 million grant has been awarded to replace some 8,200 feet of old clay sewer lines and reduce clean water intrusions into the city’s collection system.
• Fayette: The Fulton County village is set to receive $10 million to rebuild its water distribution system. According to the governor’s office, the current system is under an Ohio EPA mandate requiring replacement.
• Kalida: Some $900,000 has been promised to the Putnam County town to upgrade wastewater treatment lagoons and build a new one while Kalida’s sewer plant is expanded.
• Ridgeville Township in Henry County: A $293,620 grant will be used to reconstruct a couple of aging sewer pump stations.
