Six Fairview students have been chosen as Buckeye State delegates. Pictured from left to right, are: Chris Mack, vice commander, Ney American Legion Post 680; students Savanna Singer, Silvia Hurtig, Brooklyn Sims, Miguel Garcia, Carson Sims and Ethan Panico; Jeff Whitman, commander, Post 680; and Floyd Taylor, adjutant, Post 680.
NEY — American Legion Post 680 from Ney, Post 137 from Farmer and the American Legion Auxiliary, have selected six Fairview High School students to attend the 2023 American Legion Buckeye Boys State and Buckeye Girls State programs.
Boys State and Girls State are each one-week, intensive education programs, focusing on the operation of a hypothetical state’s government. Each participant will play a part in the operation of this state’s government, at the local, county and state levels. Participants are exposed to the rights, privileges, duties and responsibilities of a franchised citizen.
The training is objective, practical and nonpartisan with city, county and state government operated by the students elected to the various offices, according to a press release from American Legion Post 680 on the program. Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, recreation and a band composed of participants who play musical instruments.
Each of the selected students are involved in a variety of Fairview’s academic, athletic, agricultural and student leadership programs, as well as being involved in church and community service activities. Special appreciation is given to local donors who help underwrite these students’ fees, including The Jewell Grain Company in Ney, Ohio, Ron Kuhn Truck and R.V. in Sherwood and Sherwood State Bank.
American Legion Buckeye Boys State will be held June 11-18 on the campus of Miami University, Oxford.
American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls State will be held June 11-17, 2023 on the campus of Bowling Green State University.
