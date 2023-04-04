Fairview students

Six Fairview students have been chosen as Buckeye State delegates. Pictured from left to right, are: Chris Mack, vice commander, Ney American Legion Post 680; students Savanna Singer, Silvia Hurtig, Brooklyn Sims, Miguel Garcia, Carson Sims and Ethan Panico; Jeff Whitman, commander, Post 680; and Floyd Taylor, adjutant, Post 680.

 Photo courtesy of Chris Mack

NEY — American Legion Post 680 from Ney, Post 137 from Farmer and the American Legion Auxiliary, have selected six Fairview High School students to attend the 2023 American Legion Buckeye Boys State and Buckeye Girls State programs.


