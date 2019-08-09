NAPOLEON — The Henry County Board of Elections here has provided additional details about this week’s fall election filing deadline.
The deadline passed at 4 p.m. Wednesday, with county elections officials providing the names of candidates and issues as their petition signatures were validated. Thursday’s Crescent-News included a list of most of the candidates, but no issues.
The list made available Thursday includes five renewals and one replacement levy, and an additional name for a school board race (see below).
Damascus Township has requested a 2-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses. A replacement levy allows property tax collections under updated valuation figures.
The other Henry County issues filed for the Nov. 5 election include:
• Corn City Regional Fire District: a 2.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for providing and maintaining firefighting facilities, equipment and personnel.
• Florida Village: a 4-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Holgate Community Library: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• McClure Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Washington Township: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.
Besides those issues, the Henry County Board of Elections also has added to the list of candidates certified for the fall ballot.
Mark Vennekotter joins Mark Feehan and incumbent Konnie Meyer as candidates for two seats on the Patrick Henry Local Board of Education.
According to Henry County Board of Elections Director Mary Detmer, officials plan to certify the filings on Aug. 19. An article in Thursday’s Crescent-News incorrectly stated that the names listed already had been certified.
No candidates have filed for village seats in Florida (mayor, clerk-treasurer, three council members and two board of public affairs members); Hamler (mayor, two council members, two board of public affairs members); and New Bavaria (mayor and three council members).
Write-in candidates have until 4 p.m. Aug. 26 to file to qualify for the Nov. 5 ballot.
If no write-ins step forward in races where no candidates have filed, vacancies will have to be filled through appointment by the respective mayors and councils.
