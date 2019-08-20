Preliminary plans for another Dollar General store in Defiance were unveiled at the city planning commission’s monthly meeting Monday afternoon, but with some conditions.
The commission okayed a plan by a Tennessee developer for the new store on 1.4 acres at the northeast corner of Ottawa and Cleveland avenues.
When constructed, the 9,026- square-foot store will become Defiance’s fourth Dollar General. Others are located at 1861 E. Second St., 08846 Ohio 66 (North Clinton Street) and 1020 S. Clinton St.
The commission approved the site plan with a number of stipulations. Among them, is the installation of a monument sign rather than a higher pole sign, along with a stone or brick exterior.
City officials, including Mayor Mike McCann — a planning commission member — wanted those requirements included because of the store’s location at one of Defiance’s entrance points.
“As we work to improve the appearance of our community, we realize that one thing ... — you never get a second chance to make a good first impression,” he said. “So as people enter into our community from any direction, especially when it’s their first time here, we want them to have a good first impression of our community.
“Now I have been in Dollar General stores,” added McCann. “I’ve driven by different Dollar General stores. We have three or four in Defiance already. I’ve looked at your facilities here — they’re very functional, but they don’t make a real good first impression to people that would be entering the city of Defiance from the south, which it’s a big number that come from that direction.”
Bob Gage, representing GBT Realty of Brentwood, Tenn., acknowledged McCann’s concern and promised that the above building stipulations would be met.
“I don’t see any issues at all that we can’t meet,” he said.
The proliferation of Dollar General stores in Defiance caused planning commission member Steve Graf to ask why a fourth is needed. Gage responded that the company’s market studies have determined that.
“They will not build a store unless the (market) research comes back that they will at least gross $1.2 million,” said Gage. “It’s not worth investing their time to invest that kind of money into a facility if it’s not going to give them the returns that will make it a profitable store. So every store you see built anywhere the country will hurdle at least $1.2 million a year — every single one.”
The city’s zoning board approved a conditional use permit for the development last week. Gage had requested the permit due to the property’s M-2 (manufacturing) zoning.
Also Monday, the commission:
• approved a partial street vacation request for Greenlee Avenue, — an undeveloped “paper street” that has been used for years as an alley — adjacent to lots 821-835 of Jackson Avenue by narrowing it 17 feet. Some neighbors were opposed to the request, but were assured that the change will not prevent use of the alley. The narrowing will place existing garages in the affected area onto private property rather than public right-of-way. The move is needed by a landowner to receive a lending agency’s approval of a property transaction there.
• approved a site plan proposed by Magic Tunnel Express Wash Mid-West LLC, Columbus, for an automated car wash at 08715 Ohio 66, in front of the Kohls store. The plan was approved on condition sidewalks be included along Ohio 66 (North Clinton Street).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.