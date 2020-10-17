Work is underway at the site of a new Chipotle restaurant site on Defiance’s North Clinton Street. Demolition began on Friday at the former used vehicle dealership, owned by Bill Zeller. Work on construction of the Chipotle building is expected to get underway soon, with the company hoping to open the new restaurant by January.
