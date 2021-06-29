WEST UNITY — A one vehicle accident near here on Monday evening resulted in minor injury for the driver but caused the closing of U.S. 20A for more than two hours.
According to the Defiance Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:03 p.m. Monday, Larry Fry, 62, Edgerton, was involved in an accident on U.S. 20A near milepost 12 in William's County's Brady Township.
Fry was traveling westbound in a 2007 International commercial vehicle when his vehicle left the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch, wherein it overturned and remained on its top. Fry had suspected minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The vehicle sustained immobilizing damage. According to dispatch at the Defiance Post, the roadway was closed for about two and half hours while a wrecker secured the trailer and removed the vehicle from the scene. Fry was cited for failure to control the vehicle.
