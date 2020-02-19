• Defiance County
Huber hosts play:
The Huber Opera House's Junior Youth Theater will present "Singin' in the Rain, Jr." at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville. Tickets may be purchased online at huberoperahouse.org or by calling 419-542-9553.
