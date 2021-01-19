In December, Ed Singer, field organizing committee chairman of the Defiance County Democratic Party, was named volunteer of the year by the Ohio Democratic Party (ODP).
Efforts to build up local party from May to December 2019, followed by the impressive voter outreach programs the party ran from June through October in the 2020 election year drew the attention of state party leaders and their staff, the Biden-Harris (Ohio) campaign team and Sen. Sherrod Brown.
The award noted that “Singer is an outstanding volunteer leader in Ohio, working since 2018 to cultivate and grow a team of volunteers through a comprehensive Defiance County Party strategy that he helped develop — a strategy that has been used and replicated by a number of rural counties.”
During the 2020 election season, the local party canvassed with literature drops for the local candidates; acquired six barn signs and found six prime locations along the county’s biggest highways; opened the headquarters and brought in enough volunteers to keep it open nearly every day of the week; and organized an active phone bank, which grew into a regional team.
In addition, the Democratic Women organized two additional meet-up events for the local candidates since the September meeting and the writers’ committee placed 65 letters on The Crescent-News‘ opinion page since April.
“Unlike most of the local party leaders of my generation, I didn’t become involved with the party until the 2008 Obama campaign, and then showed up only for presidential election years,” said Singer. “After (wife) Dorothy and I moved closer to the city of Defiance and I retired from Northwest State Community College, I began to offer support to the local party in whatever way I was most needed.
“What I bring to the party comes from my years at Northwest State,” he said. “As an ‘educator,’ I want to treat every event, action, or project of the party as an opportunity to learn more about ourselves, better understand the people we are reaching out to, and join with others to find a better way forward. And as a ‘sociologist,’ I am always looking for ways to work together more effectively — to act as a party rather than a collection of individuals having personal agendas.”
He shared the keys to building a successful volunteer base for the 2020 elections.
“First, we started 18 months before the elections,” he explained. “We have excellent local party leaders, members of our field organizing committee, and about 14 other volunteers who, from June through November 2019, helped plan, advise, and knock on the doors of our strongest voting Democratic voters.
“Second, we do all we can to value our new volunteers by respecting their time, and recognizing and affirming their personal qualities or skills,” Singer added. “The best way to respect a volunteer’s time is to share with them the bigger picture, clearly show what’s expected, assure them that they can do it, and then waste none of their time getting started on the job. It is important to recognize and affirm the volunteers because I know that together we can accomplish a great deal and yet each one — because of who they are — will contribute something special to the project.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.