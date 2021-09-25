Carol Sines of the Defiance County Agricultural Society was presented with a Defiance County Challenge Coin by the Veterans Service Commission (VSC), honoring her for 21 years of service to the veteran’s community. Sines is the chairperson of the Veteran’s and Seniors Day meals that are offered during the Defiance County Fair. She organizes a body of volunteers to assist her in serving 350 seniors and 300 veterans and families each year. Presenting Sines with the coin and a certificate are Peter Kennerk, vice president of the VSC (left) and David Lulfs, president of the VSC. To volunteer, or to contribute to the meals physically or financially, contact Sines at 419-769-2558.
Sines honored by Veterans Service Commission
Tim McDonough
