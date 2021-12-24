Local author Louis Simonis is releasing a second edition of his award-winning book, “Maumee River 1835.”
This follows his 1979 publication detailing William C. Holgate’s 1835 journal which was written as Holgate and his father made their way from Utica, N.Y., across Lake Erie to Toledo and on down to Defiance via the canal.
Simonis’ book has had three printings totaling about 3,000 books throughout the years, according to local history buff and author Trish Sanford-Speiser.
Some 500 copies of the second edition are being printed at The Hubbard Company, she noted, with a few changes, including an updated cover based on artwork done by Simonis and a new addition, Simonis 2019 painting, “A Morning at Fort Defiance 1794-1796” commemorating 200 years of Fort Defiance.
The cover was redesigned by The Hubbard Company and Sanford-Speiser, the book’s publisher (Riverview Press).
Simonis began his book in 1963 when William C. Holgate gave his permission for him to reproduce the journal of Holgate’s grandfather. Years of research led to 1976 when — with the help of Congressman Delbert L. Latta — Simonis applied for a research grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, which he received two years later.
Thousands of hours and documents later, the book was complete and printed in 1979 by The Hubbard Company and published by the Defiance County Historical Society, according to Sanford-Speiser.
Sanford-Speiser previously released her first book, “The School With A View,” in which the 1918 school building at Arabella and Clinton streets tells U.S. history as it played out on Clinton Street between 1918 and 1968, the year before the high school was relocated to Palmer Drive. The book details what national events looked like in Defiance from World War I and World War II to the Spanish flu, prohibition, women’s suffrage, the Great Depression, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and more.
Sanford-Speiser released a second book in October, “The 1913 Flood in Defiance, Ohio,” telling the story of the March flood that remains Ohio’s greatest natural disaster. The book shows how the flood had a significant effect on public infrastructure funding, safety planning, local utilities and social safety nets of the time.
According to Sanford-Speiser, business owner Vicki Heilshorn has opened The History Studio at 422 Clinton St. to meet the local desire for historical items such as gifts and personal souvenirs.
Heilshorn not only carries all of the above books, but many other local publications from authors such as Sally Snyder, Myron and Lucy Bok, Alan Gaff, Jim Pickett and more, Sanford-Speiser indicated.
Heilshorn has recently started a venture with Defiance High School graduate and local history collector, Jim Hamilton with The Hamilton Collection, to enhance and re-print photos of old Defiance. Rare photos have been enlarged, details enhanced and colors brightened to bring out before unseen detail. Heilshorn is also producing 11 x 14 enhanced prints of popular pictures and views around Defiance.
