• Defiance County

Historical visit:

Historian David Westrick will portray historical figure Simon Girty in a live performance at 5 p.m. Monday in the commounty room at Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville.

Girty was an American colonial who was kidnapped by the Seneca. Following his full assimilation, he was portrayed as a villain, even into the current century. Westrick will bring this historic figure to life and share his story.

