BOWLING GREEN — Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher Amy Siler, Defiance, has been selected as the 2019 Dispatcher of the Year at the Bowling Green Dispatch Center.
The selection of Siler is in recognition of outstanding service during 2019 at the Bowling Green center. Sworn officers and dispatchers chose Siler based on technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s requests for information and assistance.
Siler joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2002 and has served at the Defiance post from 2002-09 where she was selected as the 2006 Dispatcher of the Year, and the Bowling Green post since 2009. Originally from Defiance, Siler is a graduate of Ayersville High School.
