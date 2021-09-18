COLUMBUS — New legislative maps approved, 5-2, by the Ohio Redistricting Commission here this week make significant changes to area districts.
The changes become effective on Jan. 1, 2023 and would last for at least four years, while they may be subject to approval by the Ohio Supreme Court depending upon any legal challenges.
As things stand, the Defiance six-county area (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams) has three districts in the Ohio House of Representatives — the 47th, the 81st and the 82nd.
The 47th District, now represented by Republican Derek Merrin of Lucas County, will no longer represent Fulton County residents, becoming part of the 43rd District.
After Jan. 1, 2023, the six county-area will be represented in the Ohio House in the following manner:
81st District
• Now: Henry, Putnam and Williams counties, plus the southeast corner of Fulton County, represented by Jim Hoops of Napoleon.
After Jan. 1, 2023: Fulton, Henry and Williams counties, plus five northern Defiance County townships (Adams, Farmer, Milford, Tiffin and Washington).
82nd District
• Now: Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties,plus the northwest corner of Auglaize County, represented by Republican Craig Riedel of Defiance.
After Jan. 1, 2023: Mercer, Paulding and Van Wert counties, plus seven Defiance County townships (Defiance, Delaware, Hicksville, Highland, Mark, Noble and Richland).
83rd District
• Now: Hancock, Hardin and the northern tier of Logan County, represented by Republican Jon Cross of Kenton.
After Jan. 1, 2023: Putnam County, most of Hancock County (including Findlay) and much of Wyandot County (including Upper Sandusky).
Riedel and Hoops both told The Crescent-News they plan to run for new two-year terms that will be on the ballot in 2022, and begin in 2023 with the new districts. They are okay with the realignment, if they are re-elected.
“I’m pleased with it,” said Hoops. “I was sad to see Putnam County taken away, but I’ll still be in the area. I’ve enjoyed representing them.”
“I’m happy,” said Riedel. “Even for those five (Defiance County) townships in (the future 81st District) I’m still going to be available. I still feel every bit of responsibility to folks in that half of Defiance County.”
Mercer County would be the most populous county in the 82nd district with 45,000 residents, according to Riedel, who said he knows some officials from there.
“I have had interaction with them, particularly with county commissioners there, and I have a good relationship with them already,” he stated. “Their (Republican Party) chairman (Greg Homan) reached out to me and said he was really looking forward to working with me. That was a nice gesture.”
The area’s Ohio Senate districts (the 1st and 2nd) won’t change too much under the new maps.
The 1st Senate District, represented by Republican Rob McColley of Napoleon, includes all local counties now except most of Fulton County which is in the 2nd District, represented by Republican Theresa Gavarone of Bowling Green.
After Jan. 1, 2023, the 1st District will be composed of the 81st, 82nd and 83rd districts, thus representing all six local counties.
