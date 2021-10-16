NEY — New sidewalks and streetlights, and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, were topics of discussion during the Ney Village Council meeting Wednesday evening.
In addition, the board set the date and time for Trick-or-Treat, and talked about Christmas decorations.
Ney Mayor Tom Vance shared that Steve Snyder of Snyder Brothers Construction of Sherwood, recently replaced several areas of sidewalks in the village.
“We had Steve Snyder replace quite a few blocks of sidewalk in town, he’s all done now, we just need to have the forms pulled off yet, but it will be good when it’s all completed,” said Vance. “We’re thinking about adding some streetlights to some of the streets that are too dark at night as well, so we’ll have a committee look at that to see where we add those lights.”
Council approved a resolution to pay Snyder the $27,500 for sidewalk work, which was $400 under the original estimate.
The village has received notice it will receive two ARPA fund payments in the amount of $17,860 it requested from the federal government. One payment will be received this year, and one in 2022. Vance explained council will use it for projects in the community, with some of those funds to be used to paint the water tower at the Central Local school campus. The school district gets its water from Ney.
Vance shared Trick-or-Treat night in the village was set for Oct. 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and that the village has new Christmas decorations to put up in the village this year.
With Greg Crites set to retire in February, council discussed a possible replacement for Crites, who is head of maintenance, water and sewer and streets in the village.
Vance explained he talked with Andrew Carlin, owner of Carlin Honey, about the position.
“I had a meeting with Andrew about the position, the hours and what’s all involved,” said Vance. “We will have him come in to our next meeting to see if he is the right fit for the position. If he is, we would have Andrew come in while Greg is still here for training, so he can be up to speed when Greg retires.”
Council also heard from Cliff Vandemark, chief of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, who was in attendance to discuss extra patrolling in the village.
“Cliff told council deputies were in town a little more than normal, because we were having some speeding issues on Water Street,” said Vance. “People were speeding heading south on the street, and it seemed particularly bad in the summer when we had families down at the ballpark. They did some extra patrolling for us, which we greatly appreciated.”
In other business, council accepted its local share of 2.9% of county funds in the amount of nearly $34,000.
