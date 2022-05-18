Sidewalks — again — were a focus of Defiance City Council's special session Tuesday night, right after two ordinances were approved concerning a proposed housing development on North Clinton Street (see related story).
The special meeting — convened on a night when council normally does not meet (a third Tuesday of the month) — was confined to only specific topics on the agenda. Besides the two ordinances mentioned above, council also spent approximately 90 minutes discussing the city's sidewalks and what to do about them.
The wide-ranging discussion wasn't the first on the subject — council having debated the matter intermittently throughout the past two decades or so. In fact, former Councilman Dave Plant, 321 Maywinn Road, who addressed the body as Tuesday's meeting was about to conclude, encouraged officials to keep moving forward on sidewalks despite possible complaints about cost, reminding them of similar discussions on several occasions since 2000.
His frustration was palpable, given that the city's sidewalk plans and policy have remained largely unchanged since then. As before, a central sticking point for council and the administration is the expense and how it would be distributed.
City Administrator Jeff Leonard noted that the city is spending its own money this year to replace problematic sidewalks raised by tree roots. Some 26 locations around town will be addressed.
However, a more comprehensive program was discussed Tuesday that might entail an assessment process to property owners who are forced by the city to replace their sidewalks. City officials observed that the municipal code allows them to compel repairs — potentially paid over a five- or 10-year period through assessments placed on homeowners' taxes.
This tactic was used approximately 30 years ago, but abandoned in the 1990s amidst cost complaints, according to Leonard, the city's long-time administrator and finance director before that.
But the program discussed Tuesday goes beyond standard repairs.
He also mentioned the possibility of installing wider "shared-use" paths that could be used for pedestrians, bicyclists and others. He noted that other communities are trending in this direction, and in fact Defiance just installed one along Cleveland Avenue.
Leonard explained that this is part of an "active transportation" approach among communities that seeks to promote walkability and accessibility. He noted that the city's new wooded reservoir trail is a "great example" of this.
In addition to the aforementioned sidewalk repairs underway this year, the city also will be constructing new sidewalks on the east side of South Clinton Street, between Riverside Cemetery. This will replace a narrow sidewalk that has been a council discussion topic for years.
Flags now dot the route there as planning for the project is underway.
Too, the city is planning to install new sidewalks along Ottawa Avenue, contemplating the completion of one along Karnes Avenue to Cleveland Avenue and plans to utilize a grant to build a shared-used path from South Jefferson Avenue down Ginter Road, perhaps continuing into Camp Lakota.
As Tuesday's discussion was winding down, Ward I Councilman Joe Eureste — who's pushed for a sidewalk program more than once in recent years — asked where city officials plan to go from here.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler responded that the city should start with compelling necessary repairs and enforcing the present city code. And Finance Director John Lehner suggested that the city propose such a program well in advance, giving property owners the chance to undertake repairs themselves — a cheaper option — or having the city contract for the work after a certain date.
Eureste encouraged council and the administration to revisit the entire sidewalk matter just before this fall's city budgetary process.
This is where Plant took the podium to encourage a more active approach to the sidewalk issue, even if it isn't politically popular.
He was, perhaps, piggybacking on a point made by Leonard earlier when he mentioned another walking option that has been tentatively proposed — construction a "tridge" at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers — connecting Kingsbury and Pontiac parks with the fortgrounds.
Leinard said such a thing would place the city "on the map," and noted that the city just has to "have the will to do it."
