Defiance City Council's 2022 budget process won't be finalized for weeks, but officials appear to have agreed on some general priorities for a few big capital projects.
These were discussed during a special council session late Tuesday afternoon.
Finance Director John Lehner composed what he described as an "absurd" list of capital spending for 2022 because it contained "everything that's been requested" in various city departments. In fact, the total was $15.27, but this is more than $10 million more than anticipated revenue, so most of the requests won't go far.
While Lehner made this clear as the session began, what council — which requested the meeting — wanted to do was discuss priorities for 2022. When the meeting adjourned more than an hour later, council appeared to have satisfied that goal by making some determinations that figure to find their way into a more formal 2022 budget document in the next several weeks.
The focus was confined to a few topics, including new sidewalks on South Clinton Street and Karnes Avenue.
The former — to be built between Bassard Drive and Power Dam Road — figures to cost $230,000 while the Karnes project concerns new sidewalks between Summit Street and Cleveland Avenue at an estimated cost of $175,000.
In the case of South Clinton Street, some councilmen — led by At-large Councilman Joe Eureste — have been advocating for a new sidewalk there to replace the narrow one existing now. The administration and council appear to be in agreement with this project for 2022.
The Karnes project would coincide with the street's recent rebuild as well as construction of a new sidewalk along Cleveland Avenue during the recent roundabout project at Cleveland and Ottawa avenues.
Although the aforementioned projects appear likely in the 2022 budget, some cautioned that street repaving work could be diminished to offset the cost.
Also agreed generally Tuesday was the use of some American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to build Commerce Drive. This would help extend the street from Carpenter Road — near the city's northside Johns Manville plant — to the new Harmon Business Park, under construction now.
The city has been promised $1.7 million in ARPA funds, and has received about half that amount, according to Lehner. The state has pledged another $750,000 toward Commerce Drive's extension.
Another long-discussed project that appears to be set for funding in 2022 is design work for improvements in the Darbyshire Drive area. Residents there have been promised a street rebuilt in the future, with $300,000 in engineering proposed in next year's budget.
In that case, a project may occur in 2023.
The possibility of a 2022 sidewalk project on Carpenter Road also appeared on the possible list distributed Tuesday by Lehner, but little discussion was had on this project nor was a cost estimate provided.
