Defiance residents can expect to see a sidewalk repair project next year requiring their financial participation as well as a big project on Ginter Road.
At least that's what Mayor Mike McCann's administration proposed during city council's regular meeting Tuesday evening.
Council also held continued discussion on a proposed program for neutering cats and returning them to their environment, discussed fireworks discharges and handled its only legislative item (see two related stories).
City Administrator Ryan Mack suggested a five-point sidewalk initiative.
These include:
• the expenditure of $275,000 in 2023 to help build a multi-use path down Ginter Road on the city's southside. This street is partially in the city and partially in Defiance Township, and a joint pavement repair project already is planned next year.
• the expenditure of $50,000 for sidewalks damaged and raised by tree roots.
• continued expenditures on the installation of handicap accessible ramps at city intersections. Numerous ramps have been installed in the city over the years to comply with the American With Disabilities Act.
• re-establishing a sidewalk maintenance program in 2023.
• future planning for projects, dividing the city into different sectors to chart additional work.
The fourth proposal — starting up the city's regular sidewalk maintenance program — would require property owners' financial participation. This would back a program that had been used by City Hall years ago, but had been suspended.
Mack noted that the city would act under authority provided in Ordinance 905.16 (passed by city council in 1980) in which the city engineer "will be sending out workers next year to survey and to mark areas of sidewalk that have fallen into disrepair. We will give the people along that year to get them brought up to code. If it's not done within that first year, we will have the city contract to get it taken care of and assess the property owner.
Chapter 905.16 states that the city engineer "shall establish a routine inspection of sidewalks which the city has the duty to maintain. A regularized inspection of the condition of sidewalks throughout the city shall be accomplished on a five-year cycle."
Although not mentioned Tuesday night, Chapter 905.18 (also passed in 1980) places the burden of repair costs upon the property owner.
"If the person burdened with the duty to maintain ... neglects to construct, reconstruct, repair, reset or resurface a sidewalk within the time specified in the notice ... council may direct the city administrator to repair, reconstruct, resurface or reset the sidewalk, and all costs and expenses associated with the execution of the work shall, as directed by ordinance of council, be assessed ... ."
Mack said the city is looking at starting next year in the Latty's Grove area (located south of the downtown in the vicinity of Williams Street). He welcomed council's future input on the matter.
Some council members in the past have urged a more aggressive sidewalk repair program or installation projects. Among them is At-large Councilman Joe Eureste.
"I brought this up several times in council and one of my biggest things that I've always addressed was putting together a master maintenance program," he said. "I think the last bulletpoint you have ... I think does start to address where my thoughts are where the sidewalk program needs to go. And it'll be interesting once that comes about that we can go from there ... on how it's going to work, so I'm looking forward to that."
