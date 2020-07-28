CONTINENTAL — When school resumes this fall, there will be an extra safety measure in place for students at Continental Elementary School.
District officials approved a resolution during last week’s board meeting that will make it easier for the district’s younger students to leave the building and get to a safe gathering place should the elementary building need to be evacuated.
“We’re going to be putting a sidewalk in between the JaMar Rentals, the Continental Main Stop and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church,” explained superintendent Danny Kissell. “It will allow us to evacuate our elementary (students) to the catholic church without having to take them out on Ohio 634.”
In previous school years, when an evacuation happened, elementary students walked down Township Road E to the conservation club. School officials and teachers noted that while the use of the club was convenient, the one-room set up was not optimal in a crisis situation.
Also not optimal was having the younger students travel south to the high school campus and through that facility to join up with the older students at their off-site evacuation facility.
“For our elementary, there is always the possibility of having a student in a wheelchair,” pointed out Kissell. “For high school students to transverse a field it’s not a big deal. But when you’re talking about one teacher trying to get 20 or 30 kindergarten or first-grade students to safety it’s a big deal.
“We appreciate the folks at the conservation club supporting us,” added Kissell. “But it was just one room and there wasn’t a good way to organize it with all the safety plans that are needed for things like attendance and reunification of students and family members, we needed something else.”
The church was a perfect facility, but district officials didn’t want students walking down the well-traveled main road into town. Instead, district officials along with the help of county emergency officials came up with the idea of installing a sidewalk.
The new sidewalk, which crews began working on late last week, will begin across the street from the elementary on Township Road E and run north through the JaMar property and across the field to the church’s parking lot.
But before constructing a walkway for local students, district officials needed to work out not only logistics, but the finances to pay for the 100-foot $25,000 project.
According to district officials, village residents had passed a permanent levy many years ago to pay for the village’s swimming pool. The pool has since been filled in and the levy monies have been redirected to the school. In turn, the school has used the funding to help maintain soccer fields, ball diamonds and some of the track.
On average, the levy, which is based on property values, brings in $25,000-$29,000 per year.
With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down not only school last spring, but also athletic events, the district did not use many of the materials bought to maintain the facilities leaving levy monies available to use elsewhere.
“One of the things we have in the community is a levy,” explained Kissell about the project that’s planning stage started about two years ago. “It’s a permanent improvement levy, and it’s a continuing levy that never goes away. When the pool was closed, the levy was transferred to the school because the pool was on the school property.
“But that levy still exists,” added Kissell, who noted that the sidewalk will be wide enough for the district to plow it in the winter months. “It’s called a recreation fund and we’ve used it to help maintain those areas because we share them with the community. Now, we’re going to use those funds to put in the sidewalk, because it is a community thing and a safety thing at the same time.”
Kissell noted that the district did explore other options for funding, but in the end not enough grant money was available to make it a viable option.
After finding a way to fund the project, district officials also needed to work with its neighboring landowners on the project. And while most of the legal “I’s” have been dotted and “T’s” have been crossed. There is still some work that needs to be done.
“We’ve done licensing agreements to be able to use the properties (that the sidewalk runs through),” explained Kissell. “We’ve also been working with owners of the Main Stop (Saneholtz-McKarns Inc.) so that we have the right of way to use their driveway.
“We’ve really been working to try and get this done (before the school year,” explained Kissell. “We don’t have all of the paper work done quite yet, but they (the other property owners) have been very gracious in working with us to keep our kids safe. They’ve been very supportive of the school and we appreciate that.”
And when all is said and done, Kissell and the school district hope that the addition of the sidewalk can serve a dual purpose for the community.
“There is also community soccer out there and we thought if kids would ride their bikes they could also use the sidewalk instead of riding their bikes on state route 634,” said Kissell. “But the primary reason is for safety of our community’s children, to evacuate our kids safely should we need to.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.