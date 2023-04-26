NAPOLEON — Now that Henry County has appointed a new commissioner, Napoleon City Council will have a seat to fill.
That's because Council Member Lori Siclair was chosen as the new commissioner Monday night by the Henry County Republican Party Central Committee, thus leaving the seven-member city council one short. Siclair was selected from among five candidates and replaces Jeff Mires who stepped down earlier this month because he is moving outside of Henry County.
The same GOP central committee will now be tasked with naming a replacement for Siclair, who informed The Crescent-News that she was a little surprised by her selection. However, she already had been considering a run for commissioner next year.
Two of the three county commissioner seats — now held by Bob Hastedt and Glenn Miller — are up for election next year. Hastedt doesn't plan on running while Miller has expressed interest in another term.
For now, Siclair will serve at least through 2024, but an election for the remaining two years of Mires' term will be held next year. This may or may not require a GOP primary in spring 2024 before a general election in November 2024.
"I had been thinking about running for commissioner in the upcoming 2024 election, and had begun to learn about the process and start laying the groundwork for a campaign," she explained. "Commissioner Mires' announcement of his retirement just sped the process up a bit."
Siclair stated that the Republican central committee had its "work cut out for them" on Monday with the list of five candidates.
"I commend them for their commitment and due diligence," she remarked. "I'm not sure how the committee arrived on its decision, but they could not have done wrong by choosing any one of the candidates, in my opinion.
"I see this appointment as another opportunity to serve," Siclair added. "Public service interested me back in 2016, when I first attempted to obtain an appointment to Napoleon's city council."
Bu she noted that she was beaten out by Mires for that seat. (Mires later was appointed commissioner to fill a vacancy before his election to a four-year term in November.)
"The following year another opportunity opened, and I got the appointment," Siclair continued in an email provided to The Crescent-News on Tuesday evening. "Six years later, commissioner seemed like a natural progression in community leadership. Economic development and workforce development are two important areas where I hope to help make a difference in Henry County. For now, as I wait for the swearing in, I plan to get right to work familiarizing myself with the commissioners' current projects and day-to-day duties and then get out around the county to meet residents, establish connections and learn more about the communities, their issues and their wants and needs. I'm thankful to have this time in office ahead of the 2024 election, and I plan to prove myself worthy of keeping the seat."
In receiving the appointment, Siclair will step down as public relations coordinator for the Filling Homes, just south of Napoleon. She has been with the organization for 10 1/2 years, so "leaving definitely comes with some sadness. I believe, however, the county deserves the full attention of the commissioners."
Siclair expresses similar sentiments in leaving the Napoleon council seat.
"At the same time, I will miss working with the current Napoleon council and Mayor (Jason) Maassel, but I know the city is left in great hands," she stated. "I am also certain that the Republican central committee will make another great appointment to fill my seat."
