Siberian Solstice

The Gathering Place, Defiance hosted Siberian Solstice in concert on Friday. The group of musicians from northwest Ohio performed a contemporary set of Christmas music, as originally performed by the nationally acclaimed group Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The event was available for a freewill donation.

 Harriet Keith/C-N Photo

