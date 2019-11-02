(All shows begin at 7 p.m.)

November

• 16 — Hope Lutheran Church, 2201 Secor Road, Toledo

• 17 — St. John’s United Methodist Church, 205 N. High St., Columbus Grove

• 22 — Christ’s Church in Wauseon, 410 N. Shoop Ave.

• 23 — Poplar Ridge Church of the Brethren, 06970 Domersville Road, Defiance

• 24 — Christ’s Church in Bowling Green, 14455 Campbell Hill Road

• 29 — First United Methodist Church of Auburn, 1203 E. Seventh St., Auburn, Ind.

• 30 — Bryan Arts and Education Center, 325 W. High St.

December

• 1 — Cherry Street Mission Ministry Life Revitalization Center, 1501 Monroe St., Toledo (suggested $25 donation)

• 6 — Fayette Opera House, 105 E. Main St. (ticketed event)

• 7 — Antwerp Local Schools, 303 S. Harrmann Road

• 8 — St. John’s Christian Church, 700 Defiance St., Archbold

• 13 — Huber Opera House and Civic Center, 157 E. High St., Hicksville

• 15 — St. John’s United Church of Christ, I-946 Ohio 108, Holgate

• 20 — The Gathering Place, 602 Clinton St., Defiance

• 21 — Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Mich. (ticketed event)

• 22 — Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 County Road D, Pettisville

