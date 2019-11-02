(All shows begin at 7 p.m.)
November
• 16 — Hope Lutheran Church, 2201 Secor Road, Toledo
• 17 — St. John’s United Methodist Church, 205 N. High St., Columbus Grove
• 22 — Christ’s Church in Wauseon, 410 N. Shoop Ave.
• 23 — Poplar Ridge Church of the Brethren, 06970 Domersville Road, Defiance
• 24 — Christ’s Church in Bowling Green, 14455 Campbell Hill Road
• 29 — First United Methodist Church of Auburn, 1203 E. Seventh St., Auburn, Ind.
• 30 — Bryan Arts and Education Center, 325 W. High St.
December
• 1 — Cherry Street Mission Ministry Life Revitalization Center, 1501 Monroe St., Toledo (suggested $25 donation)
• 6 — Fayette Opera House, 105 E. Main St. (ticketed event)
• 7 — Antwerp Local Schools, 303 S. Harrmann Road
• 8 — St. John’s Christian Church, 700 Defiance St., Archbold
• 13 — Huber Opera House and Civic Center, 157 E. High St., Hicksville
• 15 — St. John’s United Church of Christ, I-946 Ohio 108, Holgate
• 20 — The Gathering Place, 602 Clinton St., Defiance
• 21 — Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Mich. (ticketed event)
• 22 — Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 County Road D, Pettisville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.