Siberian Solstice will begin its 14th season of “providing an exciting contemporary set of Christmas music, as originally performed by the nationally acclaimed group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO),” when it kicks off its 2019 tour Nov. 16 at Hope Lutheran Church in Toledo.
According to Dave Coonrod, bassist for Siberian Solstice, the group that features musicians and performers from northwest Ohio never would have imagined what it would become all these years later.
“When we were performing as a praise band at a church around Christmas (in the early 2000s), someone said to me that we should learn some songs from Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and I said, ‘Trans-Siberian who?’” said Coonrod. “For anyone who doesn’t know who Trans-Siberian Orchestra is, the group mixes traditional Christmas music with classical undertones and hard rock.”
It didn’t take Coonrod long to realize that performing as a TSO cover band during the Christmas season was a great idea. Over the years some of the members have come and gone, but Coonrod credits the addition of Garnet McGladdery in 2015 for taking the band to the next level.
“What we’ve tried to do every time we’ve performed our show was to get the Christmas message out there,” said Coonrod. “We were pretty much on autopilot (from 2006-14), until this guy (McGladdery) joined the band. He kicked us in the pants, shook us up and said, ‘This is the way to do it.’”
McGladdery, originally from Detroit, was a member of local band The Other Half in the 1970s, and helped the band reach some national success. Over the course of his career (including a long stint in Los Angeles), he’s played in many bands at several major venues, spent many years in production, and trained in corporate video, lighting edit and design.
He worked with local country artist Pete Schlegel, playing bass in his band, serving as band director and production coordinator, and co-editing Schlegel’s hit video, “It Takes a Whole Lotta Liquor to Like Her.” For the past four years, he’s played with Siberian Solstice, while ramping up the group’s stage show.
“When Dave called me, all I wanted to do was be in the band, and what appealed to me most was that it was part time,” said McGladdery, who plays guitar and sings with the group. “I had never listened to TSO, I didn’t realize I had heard them on the radio at Christmas, and after asking Dave to listen to what they were doing, the music just really hit me.
“When I jumped in and we started playing, because of what I do, I instantly saw we had something to sell to our audience,” added McGladdery. “I have a whole lot of production experience, and seeing how TSO has such a visual aspect to their shows, I felt we needed to rehearse more and add that to our shows. I don’t think as a group we had embraced being a TSO cover band, but that’s what Siberian Solstice is, and each year we’ve ramped it up.”
In ramping it up this year, the band has added Jenn Shook as a vocalist. In addition to kicking off her first year with Siberian Solstice, Shook performs with John Reichle as the duo, “John and Jenn: Musical Awesomeness”; with The Holbrook Brothers; Reese Dailey; with her friends in Nashville Crush; and Venyx. In 2013, she took over the rock cover band Venus Spanking Mars as lead vocalist, social media lead and booking agent.
“Our new addition on the vocal front, Jenn Shook, is fairly well known and an accomplished vocalist and entertainer in northwest Ohio,” said Coonrod. “She is definitely going to punch it up another notch for us. When people ask what’s new this year, Jenn is the answer, and our vocals will be better.”
Including Coonrod, McGladdery and Shook, the group features Dave Deal on keyboards; Chuck Mauk on percussion; Marie Moore on keyboards; Mary Jackson on vocals; Kevin Peters on guitar; and Jamie Blank as the narrator.
Siberian Solstice has added six new tour dates this year, including a concert at the Cherry Street Mission Life Revitalization Center in Toledo; Antwerp Local Schools; St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold; a private party (the first time the band has been asked to do that); Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater, Mich. (the band’s first Michigan date); and Pettisville Missionary Church.
“Some people can’t afford to see TSO, but if you bring your family to our show, at almost all our venues it’s a freewill donation,” said McGladdery. “Most people who have seen us have not seen TSO ... a lot of people have seen the TSO commercials on TV and have heard the music. That’s really the appeal of our band, we’re that connection to TSO.”
Added Coonrod: “We see a lot of faces not only from year to year, but from show to show. We are very appreciative of the people who enjoy what we do.”
For more information about Siberian Solstice, go to siberiansolstice.com, or to SIBERIAN SOLSTICE — a Trans-Siberian Orchestra cover band on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.