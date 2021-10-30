Siberian Solstice will begin its 15th season of “providing an exciting contemporary set of Christmas music, as originally performed by the nationally acclaimed group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO),” when it kicks off its 2021 tour Nov. 14 (see schedule, Page A8).
According to Dave Coonrod, bassist for Siberian Solstice, the group that features musicians and performers from northwest Ohio never would have imagined what it would become all these years later.
“When we were performing as a praise band at a church around Christmas (in the early 2000s), someone said to me that we should learn some songs from Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and I said, ‘Trans-Siberian who?’” said Coonrod. “For anyone who doesn’t know who Trans-Siberian Orchestra is, the group mixes traditional Christmas music with classical undertones and hard rock.”
It didn’t take Coonrod long to realize that performing as a TSO cover band during the Christmas season was a great idea. Over the years some of the members have come and gone, but Coonrod credits the addition of Garnet McGladdery in 2015 for taking the band to the next level.
“What we’ve tried to do every time we’ve performed our show was to get the Christmas message out there,” said Coonrod. “We were pretty much on autopilot (from 2006-14), until this guy (McGladdery) joined the band. He kicked us in the pants, shook us up and said, ‘This is the way to do it.’”
McGladdery, originally from Detroit, was a member of local band The Other Half in the 1970s, and helped the band reach some national success. Over the course of his career (including a long stint in Los Angeles), he’s played in many bands at several major venues, spent many years in production, and trained in corporate video, lighting edit and design.
He worked with local country artist Pete Schlegel, playing bass in his band, serving as band director and production coordinator, and co-edited Schlegel’s hit video, “It Takes a Whole Lotta Liquor to Like Her.” For the past six years, he’s played with Siberian Solstice, while ramping up the group’s stage show.
“When Dave called me, all I wanted to do was be in the band, and what appealed to me most was that it was part time,” said McGladdery, who plays guitar and sings with the group. “I had never listened to TSO, I didn’t realize I had heard them on the radio at Christmas, and after asking Dave to listen to what they were doing, the music just really hit me.
“When I jumped in and we started playing, because of what I do, I instantly saw we had something to sell to our audience,” added McGladdery. “I have a whole lot of production experience, and seeing how TSO has such a visual aspect to their shows, I felt we needed to rehearse more and add that to our shows. I don’t think as a group we had embraced being a TSO cover band, but that’s what Siberian Solstice is, and each year we’ve ramped it up.”
After not playing last year due to the pandemic, Coonrod and McGladdery are excited to hit the road this year, and play TSO’s “greatest hits.”
“We’ve very excited to get back on stage, and we feel the audience is primed to see us again,” said Coonrod. “It’s been too long, we’re psyched.”
Said McGladdery: “Performing is what we do, so to not perform was bad. As players, it’s fulfilling to play, and when that’s taken away you realize how special it is.”
This year, the band has added vocalist Tina Mae, with McGladdery making upgrades to the sound system and lighting.
“Other than adding Tina, the changes this year are subtle,” said McGladdery. “What’s important is that we only play the TSO hits, the songs people know.”
Including Coonrod, McGladdery and Mae, the group features Dave Deal on keyboards; Chuck Mauk on percussion; Marie Moore on keyboards; Mary Jackson on vocals; Kevin Peters on guitar; and Jamie Blank as the narrator.
Siberian Solstice has added a few new performances this year, including two at Blue Skies Brewery in Onsted, Mich. Corporate sponsorship for the group includes: Stykemain Buick GMC of Defiance; Jim Schmidt Chevrolet-Buick and Jim Schmidt Ford of Hicksville; and Reitzel Tractor/Reitzel Ag Equipment of Edon.
“Some people can’t afford to see TSO, but if you bring your family to our show, at almost all our venues it’s a freewill donation,” said McGladdery. “Most people who have seen us have not seen TSO ... a lot of people have seen the TSO commercials on TV and have heard the music. That’s really the appeal of our band, we’re that connection, we’re essentially a TSO tribute band.”
Added Coonrod: “We see a lot of faces not only from year to year, but from show to show. We are very appreciative of the people who enjoy what we do.”
For more information about Siberian Solstice, go to siberiansolstice.com, or to SIBERIAN SOLSTICE — a Trans-Siberian Orchestra cover band on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.