TOLEDO — Siberian Solstice, a northwest Ohio Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute band, will perform a benefit concert titled, “The Angel’s Gift,” for Cherry Street Mission Ministries of Toledo on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
This will be the second time in three years that Siberian Solstice will perform a benefit concert at the mission’s Life Revitalization Center (the former Macomber High School), located at 1501 Monroe St., Toledo. Sponsorship for the concert is provided by Munn Wealth Management of Maumee.
According to Ann Ebbert, president of Cherry Street Mission Ministries, a $25 donation is asked from attendees, but all are welcome to attend no matter what they give, or if they can’t give anything at all. Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m.
“The past several years we’ve held a benefit concert for the greater community to come, enjoy great music, and to see what we’re doing at our Life Revitalization Center,” said Ebbert, a Bryan native. “Our mission serves folks in 22 counties around the greater Toledo area, so it’s always exciting when we can open our doors to the public for an event that will feature such great entertainment.
“When it comes to this event, I’m looking forward to engaging the community and showing everyone that the people who use our services are here for the opportunity to make their lives better,” continued Ebbert. “There’s something about music that breaks down barriers and shows us that we’re all part of one big community. I’m looking forward to all of us experiencing that feeling.
“For this concert, we are asking for a $25 freewill donation, but we welcome everyone, even if they can’t pay anything at all,” added Ebbert.
Ebbert shared that having people attend the concert is no different than what the mission statement of the ministries says: “To serve all who come to us in need, and to provide purposeful discipleship by: rescuing the downtrodden, restoring hope to the hopeless, and releasing God’s greatness to our communities.”
For Dave Coonrod and Garnet McGladdery of Siberian Solstice, helping the mission and bringing their music to an audience in Toledo is a win-win.
“When we were putting together the schedule for this year, I called them (Cherry Street Mission Ministries), and they were very receptive to having us perform,” said Coonrod. “Having the opportunity to play in a theater setting in front of a large crowd is going to be a benefit not only from a musical presentation standpoint, but also from the standpoint that the donations are going to be a benefit to the mission itself.”
Said McGladdery: “What was fun about the first time we played there, was the fact that there were a lot of people who had never seen a show like that. Going back is another chance for us to give back, to maintain a great relationship with Cherry Street Missions, to play in front of an audience in Toledo and to remind people that Christmas is the season for giving.”
According to its website, Cherry Street Mission Ministries was started in 1947 by Jessie and Bertha Fleck as to provide people in need “with sustenance for the body and nourishment for the soul.” Cherry Street Mission Ministries has grown from a single facility on Cherry St., to 15 facilities within six neighborhoods that serve more than 400 people per day.
The mission has expanded from providing basic services of food, clothing, and housing to include purposeful and transformational mentoring through biblically-based programs. At its Life Revitalization Center, through collaboration with community partners, the mission is able to offer education, training, and job placement.
Partnerships with the mission include: Connecting Kids To Meals, Northwest State Community College, Owens Community College, St. Paul’s Community Center, and A Renewed Mind. Opportunities at the Life Revitalization Center range from GED classes, comprehensive testing, supportive care, health care and developing life skills.
“Our main goal here is to help raise people out of poverty, and equip them with the tools to lead productive lives,” said Ebbert. “While we do offer meals and shelter for those in need, we’ve transitioned from a traditional homeless shelter to an organization that provides life-changing services through our many partnerships. Through our many training programs, many people re-enter society with the ability to earn a living wage.
“Here, we focus on giving people hope by meeting immediate needs, through behavioral services and training, with an emphasis on helping people become healthy, so that they can improve their quality of life. The bottom line is we believe the way we approach everyone is by showing them God’s love. When you start there, it’s hard to go wrong.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.