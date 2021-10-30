November
• 14 — St. John’s United Methodist Church, 205 N. High St., Columbus Grove, 7 p.m.
• 19 — First United Methodist Church, 1300 E. Main St., Montpelier, 7 p.m.
• 20 — Poplar Ridge Church of the Brethren, 06970 Domersville Road, Defiance, 7 p.m.
• 21 — Hope Lutheran Church, 2201 Secor Road, Toledo, 7 p.m.
• 27 — Bryan Arts and Education Center, 325 W. High St., Bryan, 7 p.m.
December
• 3 — Blue Skies Brewery, 12000 Pentecost Hwy, Onstead, Mich., 7 p.m. (Ticketed event).
• 4 — Fayette Opera House, 105 E. Main St., Fayette, 7 p.m. (Ticketed event).
• 5 — St. John’s United Church of Christ, I-946, Ohio 108, Holgate, 7 p.m.
• 10 — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5520 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, 7 p.m.
• 11 — Huber Opera House and Civic Center, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, 7 p.m.
• 17 — Blue Skies Brewery, 12000 Pentecost Hwy, Onsted, Mich., 7 p.m. (Ticketed event).
• 18 — Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Mich. (Ticketed event).
• 19 — St. John’s Christian Church, 700 S. Defiance St., Archbold, 7 p.m.
• 23 — The Gathering Place, 602 Clinton St., Defiance, 7 p.m.
