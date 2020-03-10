A bunch of old tires that are no longer holding up vehicles are expected to be supporting a section of Defiance County’s Power Dam Road later this year.
A $150,000 Ohio EPA grant received by Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter’s office will be used this year to build a retaining wall of shredded tires along Power Dam Road, south of Bowman Road. The ground up tires will support a buildup of Power Dam Road to ensure that flood waters can’t reach the road.
The county will provide a $150,000 match for the project.
The road will be raised about five feet, and the new pavement will be about 1,000 feet in length, according to Schlatter.
He said flooding on Power Dam Road is not a frequent problem, and he’s only seen it that high once in his professional career with Defiance County, which dates back to 1995. But this is a chance to eliminate the potential problem, he noted.
“If it’s not an everyday problem, it’s a problem we’d like to fix,” said Schlatter. “This funding opportunity was a way I could fix that problem at a reasonable cost.”
Schlatter expects the project — which will require building up the road with soil before the tire wall is built — will be put out for bid in late April with construction this spring or summer. About two months will be needed for construction, which will temporarily close the road.
Some 100,000 tires — equating to about 1,000 tons — will be used, according to Schlatter.
The tires will be supplied by the closed Henry County landfill south of Napoleon at no charge. That facility serves as nothing more than a transfer station now, but it has a tire shredder, he explained, and charged Defiance County 10 cents a pound to shred its tires. (Shredded tires to be supplied by Henry County also will have come originally from other counties.)
In preparation for the project, county highway crews have been clearing trees along Power Dam Road, just east of the Power Dam on the Auglaize River’s south bank. This will be used as a temporary storage area for the tire shreds before they are taken about a mile or so down the road to the job site.
According to Schlatter, the long-term plan is to raise the area around the storage site near the Power Dam about five feet and build a retaining wall with shredded tries there as well. That may happen at a couple more vulnerable spots on Power Dam Road depending upon grant funds and the viability of the shredded tires, he indicated.
The attractiveness of the project for EPA, Schlatter added, is “demonstrating the viability of a non-landfill application for tires.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
[thumbdown]
This project makes me livid!! The county took out *at least* a half-acre (probably more) of trees to create a storage site for tires that will *eventually* be used about two miles down the road for riverbank re-enforcement. I appreciate not burying the old tires in a landfill, but there was no advance notice or explanation to show concern for public input about this massive destruction of decades-old trees. Those beautiful mature trees with great root systems also sustained riverbanks!
That area will then *"in the future"* also have a shredded-tire retaining wall constructed. I wonder if the new wall once completed will block the view of the river as well? A family of bald eagles would perch in those trees because this downriver section of the dam was a great place for our national bird to fish.
I think there could have been a better way to provide for their storage space and avoid so much destruction. We have lived here almost 18 years and the road has not flooded except for a big puddle in the road about 15 years ago.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.