Showman honors
Peter Greer/C-N Photo

Earning top showman honors at the Henry County Fair were, in front: Madison Moore (left), rabbits; Abby Carpenter (center), swine, Showman of Showmen; and Hanna Jeffers, poultry. And in back, from left: Sami Graber, dairy; Drew Helmke, sheep; Nick Helmke, beef; Katie Gerken, horses; and Audrey Sonnenberg, goats.

